Tinder Fire 48% contained

As of last night the Tinder Fire near Clint’s Well was 12,567-acres in size and 48% contained. Crews continue to check and maintain the containment lines. Wednesday, more than 650-personnel were working the blaze, but now resources are being reassigned; 574 personnel remain on the fire. Efforts were made Thursday to secure the northeast corner of the fire and today crews will be working to strengthen that line. Fire operations will be conducted, so smoke may be on the increase in the area. Crews will also be burning interior islands within the fire perimeter. The Tinder Fire was caused by an illegal campfire that was built during Stage-1 Fire Restrictions along Forest Road-95; the fire was then abandoned. Anyone with information on who may have caused this fire is urged to contact Coconino National Forest law enforcement.