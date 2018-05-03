Raises are on the way to Arizona teachers as Governor Ducey signs 20-by-2020 package

Governor Doug Ducey has signed the full 20-by-2020 plan into law, providing a 20 percent boost in teacher pay over the next three years, and a significant increase in flexible dollars to Arizona schools for support staff, new textbooks, upgraded technology and infrastructure. This package, proposed by Governor Ducey on April 12th, passed today on a bipartisan basis, represents an increase of more than $1 billion in education spending when fully implemented, including a more than $520 million increase in K-12 education spending this year alone. Investments in Arizona’s classrooms include $371 million to fully restore recession-era cuts to Additional Assistance over the next five years, starting with $100 million this fiscal year for updating curriculum, modernizing classroom technology and increasing support staff salaries. The budget also includes over $150 million in additional education investments.