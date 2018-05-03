Final Daily Update on Rattlesnake Fire

Fire Officials have released the final update for the Rattle Snake Fire, that has been burning southeast of Whiteriver since April 11th. The human caused fire burned over 26,000 acres and is 86% contained. Officials say crews have largely shifted to repair, chipping, and clean-up. As fuels dry out over the weekend, fire activity will increase but is expected to remain well within the interior of the control lines. Friday, the Rattlesnake Fire will transition back to Forest Management. Officials ask driver sot use caution when traveling on Highway 191 past the fire zone, remembering that emergency equipment has the right of way. Area closures remain in effect for public safety as hot pockets will linger in the fire area and root systems of trees have burned making them prone to fall.