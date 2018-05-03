Cottonwood Fire responds to structure fire in the early morning hours on Thursday

Just after 2:30 this morning, the Cottonwood were called out to a house fire on East Cottonwood Drive. Chief Mike Kuykendall say upon arrival crews the four occupants, who had been awakened by the smell of smoke, outside and uninjured. Kuykendall says crews had the blaze under control within one hour and the fire damage contained to one bedroom. Though, he says extensive smoke damage rendered the structure uninhabitable. Kuykendall says residents should be sure to check smoke detectors frequently and change the batteries at least once a year.The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.