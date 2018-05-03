Badges and Bobbers Event Saturday for kids 15 and younger

On Saturday, from 10am to 2pm, the Prescott Valley Police Department with help from the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, DPS and Game and Fish will be hosting the annual Badges and Bobbers Event at Fain Park Lake on North 5th Street in Prescott Valley. The program is designed to teach kids 15 years of age and younger fishing. The event includes free fishing, including poles, with Police Officers and Fire Fighters and free hot dogs and drinks while supplies last. The goal of Badges & Bobbers is to get kids hooked on fishing rather than drugs and crime.