Crews assessing damages within the Tinder Fire

As of last night the Tinder Fire near Clint’s Well remained 0% contained with over 11,400-acres burned. Crews Tuesday focused on the north and northwest portion of the fire, strengthening lines on the west flank and continuing to patrol and mop up the south perimeter. Crews also worked on putting out any remaining hotspots within Starlight Pines 1 & 2, Tamarron Pines Phase 1-through-5, Blue Ridge Estates Units 1 & 2, Mogollon Range Unit 1 & 2, Clear Creek Pines 8 & 9, Moqui Ranchettes and Ponderosa Pines and Camp Colley. The communities were evacuated Sunday afternoon. Evacuations have not been lifted. In addition, Coconino County officials are finalizing damage assessments after which residents who lost structures will be notified. Those evacuated are urged to contact the Coconino County hotline at 928-213-2990 or 928-679-8393. APS was also in the communities Tuesday assessing damages. Highway-87 also remains closed from Clint’s Well, north through the fire zone.