Coconino County Sheriff’s Office receives reports of phone scam resurfacing

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reports of scams hitting our area again. Officials say in the most recent report, the scammer represented himself as a police officer and used the names of staff members, local judges and their clerks to make his scam personalized to the area. He then told the caller purchase Smart Cards or Gift Cards to pay the fines. Officials say the scammer had spoofed the phone number so that it looked like a real Sheriff’s Office phone number, but provided a different call back number than the official Sheriff’s Office or Court numbers. Officials say no legitimate court, judge, deputy, or police officer will ever call and tell you pay fines over the phone. If you receive one of these calls, hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office or Flagstaff Police Department to report suspicious phone calls.