Coconino County is preparing for a staged re-entry of Blue Ridge-area residents. Officials have confirmed 41 destroyed or heavily damaged homes due to the Tinder Fire, which was started by an illegal and abandoned campfire April 27th. During the controlled and staged re-entry process, those home owners who lost or have damaged homes will be allowed in prior to other evacuated community members so that they can have time to process their losses. A website dedicated to the Tinder Fire recovery have been established and will be updated frequently. Evacuated residents should go to coconino.az.gov/tinderfirerecovery for current information. Once the evacuation order is lifted by the County, only owners, validated by proper identification, will be allowed to return.A time frame has not yet been established. Evacuated residents are strongly encouraged to call 928-213-2990 and provide their contact information so they can receive updates on assessment or re-entry information.