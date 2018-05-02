Annual Fire Wise Cleanup for Sedona and the City of Sedona

The Sedona Fire District and the U.S. Forest Service are holding their Annual Sedona Firewise Cleanup at Sedona Fire Station #4, on Forest Road in Uptown Sedona, May 18th, 19th and 20th, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The event is open to all Sedona Fire District residents to drop off combustible vegetation and yard waste. Visit firewise.org to learn how to make your property safe from wildfire or call the Sedona Fire District at 928-204-8926 for more information or to schedule a free wildfire home assessment.

The City of Sedona will also have a clean-up event from May 21st through the 26th from 7 am to 4 pm at the City Maintenance Yard located on Contractors Road. For more information on this event, please visit the city’s website; sedonaaz.gov