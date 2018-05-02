90 day weather outlook looks dry and warm

The National Weather Service in Bellemont released the 90-day weather outlook for the state. April ended up being one of the driest Aprils on record. Precipitation events stayed mainly north of the Mogollon Rim. It was Flagstaff’s 4-th driest April on record and Prescott’s all time driest April on record. Exceptional drought conditions developed near the 4-corners into central Navajo County with the remainder of Apache, Navajo and Gila counties going into extreme drought. Eastern Coconino and southern Yavapai Counties are also in extreme drought. Western Coconino and northern Yavapai Counties are still in severe drought. In addition, current weather models show Arizona having a warmer than normal May.