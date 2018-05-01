Stage 2 Fire Restrictions begin Friday morning at 8 am

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions will go into effect this Friday at 8-am across the Prescott and Coconino National Forest and the Kaibab National Forest, south of the Grand Canyon.

Stage II fire restrictions prohibit the following across the entire forests, including developed campgrounds:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or stove fire, including fires in developed campgrounds and improved sites.

Smoking (except within an enclosed vehicle or building).

Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame.

Possessing or using a motor vehicle off National Forest System designated roads (Vehicles must stay on open Forest Roads and cannot drive and/or park over any vegetation.)

Operating a chain saw powered by an internal combustion engine between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Chain saws must have an operational spark arresting device.

Exemptions to the restrictions include the following: