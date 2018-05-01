Stage 2 Fire Restrictions begin Friday morning at 8 am

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions will go into effect this Friday at 8-am across the Prescott and Coconino National Forest and the Kaibab National Forest, south of the Grand Canyon.
Stage II fire restrictions prohibit the following across the entire forests, including developed campgrounds:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or stove fire, including fires in developed campgrounds and improved sites.
- Smoking (except within an enclosed vehicle or building).
- Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations.
- Welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame.
- Possessing or using a motor vehicle off National Forest System designated roads (Vehicles must stay on open Forest Roads and cannot drive and/or park over any vegetation.)
- Operating a chain saw powered by an internal combustion engine between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Chain saws must have an operational spark arresting device.
Exemptions to the restrictions include the following:
- Using a device fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.
- Operating generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle (enclosed RV cabinet) or building or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the generator.