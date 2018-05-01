Other states are looking to ADOT as they consider adopting wrong-way driver detection technology. Law enforcement and transportation officials from California, Florida and Texas met with ADOT officials last week to learn more about the system on I-17 in Phoenix. ADOT’s $3.7 million system is the first in the nation to use thermal detection cameras to identify vehicles that are traveling in the wrong direction. The flagship system alerts wrong-way drivers so they can self-correct, warns right-way drivers with overhead signs and notifies law enforcement by sending alerts to the Highway Patrol. The system also automatically focuses highway cameras on the wrong-way vehicle.