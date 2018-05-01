Monday, Jerome Fire responded to a tractor trailer on its side with spilled cargo. Chief Rusty Blair says crews arrived to find a semi blocking the northbound lane of Highway 89A with the trailer on its side in a 10 foot ravine, still attached to the truck. Blair says 5 of the wheels were suspended about 5 feet off of the ground with the 40,000 pound load of copper slag in bags that were spilling into the wash. Blair says crews assisted the tow truck with vehicle extrication and stood by due to the potential for sparks and resultant fire during the extrication process. Highway 89A northbound from Jerome was closed for several hours.