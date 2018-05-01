Hopi Tribe suing aqueduct system’s operator to keep coal-fired power plant alive

The Hopi Tribe is suing an aqueduct system’s operator to try to keep a coal-fired power plant alive beyond 2019.The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court contends the Central Arizona Water Conservation District legally is obligated to buy power from Navajo Generating Station near Page. The plant’s owners plan to close it and use cheaper energy from natural gas as various groups search for a new owner. District spokeswoman DeEtte Person said officials are reviewing the lawsuit and considered its impact. Person has said previously said the CAP is not required to take power from the plant and has other revenue sources to pay canal system’s construction debt.