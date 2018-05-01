Flagstaff Fire responds to forest fire just yards from neighborhood homes

Monday morning, Flagstaff Fire responded to the 300 block of Bennett Drive for a report of a forest fire behind a neighborhood. Upon arrival crews found a quarter acre brush fire actively burning with flame lengths of 2-4 feet long, approximately 150 yards from homes. Forest Service Fire crews assisted with establishing containment lines, mop up operations, and ultimately took over control of the incident due to the fire originating on Forest Service land. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials say April’s wild fire activity and current behavior across the region mirrors what is typically seen in June.