City of Flagstaff enters Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

The City of Flagstaff will implement Stage 2 Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m. on Friday. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have been in effect since April 27th. During Stage 2 restrictions, charcoal grills are prohibited throughout the city including all city parks and private residences, and smoking is prohibited at all city parks and along the Flagstaff Urban Trail System. Portable propane fire-ring type devices are prohibited in city parks, but all other gas grills and portable gas stoves that have an on / off switch are still allowed in city parks and private campgrounds.