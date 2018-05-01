Central Arizona Fire and Medical responded to a log home fire in Dewey-Humbolt

Thursday afternoon, Central Arizona Fire and Medical responded to a fire on Cranberry Road and Tonto Drive in Dewey-Humbolt. Fire Marshal Rick Chase says the fire was initially reported as a wildland fire but upon arrival crews found it to be a log home 50% involved in fire. Chase says crews relied on water tenders as the neighborhood did not have fire hydrants. They say firefighters battled the blaze for several hours. Chase says crews used a backhoe to get to hard to reach areas to get a complete knockdown on fire before it could spread into brush and grasses nearby. He says no one was home at the time of the fire and the home is considered a complete loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.