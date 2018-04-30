Prescott Valley Police Department Animal Control Officer goes above and beyond the call of duty responding to an ill dog

Recently, Prescott Valley Police Department’s Animal Control Officer, Evelyn Whittaker, was dispatched to a call regarding a woman whose dog was having a seizure. Spokesman Jerry Ferguson says the woman, being 9 months pregnant, was not able to lift the dog into her car and was both panicked and frightened. Ferguson says Whittaker arrived on scene and examined the dog, which was lying on the living room floor, alert but did not want to stand or walk. She did a preliminary exam of the dog and noticed a number of different issues then Whittaker advised the woman the dog needed to get to the animal hospital soon. The woman was still upset and frightened, and to helped calm her down, Whittaker told the woman that she would transport the dog in her vehicle. Whittaker picked up the dog and placed it in her animal control truck, essentially turning the vehicle into a medical transport for the dog and the woman met them at the pet hospital. Ferguson says the following day Whittaker followed up with the woman who said the dog was doing much better. He says Whittaker preformed above and beyond by not only helping the sick dog, but also calming down the soon-to-be mother.