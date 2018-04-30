Partial Closure of Trail at Montezuma Well for Big-Eared Bats

The trail leading to the Swallet Caves at Montezuma Well will be closed for the months of May and June. Officials say the cave is a critical maternity habitat for the Townsend’s Big-Eared Bat during these months. While nursing their pups, noise, movement, or any other activity could cause the bats to abandon their roost. Unlike other bats that prefer to hide in crevices while roosting, Townsend’s big-eared bats can be found in groups on open surfaces inside of caves. Roosting in open surfaces makes these bats especially vulnerable to disturbances.