Flagstaff Police officials say blasting music from a vehicle is a misdemeanor offence

Flagstaff Police officials say vehicles blasting music at high volumes are in violation of the ARS statute for disorderly conduct, by making an unreasonable amount of noise. The Flagstaff City Code states that noise disturbances traveling more than 50 feet are in violation of the code, which is a misdemeanor offense and drivers will be issued a citation. Officials say the simple solution is to turn down the volume so other vehicles can’t hear your music. Similar regulations are in place in cities and town across the state.