Flagstaff Police Department to start a Bicycle Safety Campaign

Beginning May 1st, the Flagstaff Police Department will start a Bicycle Safety Campaign to reduce the number of collisions involving bicyclists. During this time, officers will be enforcing Arizona Revised Statutes and Flagstaff City Codes that govern the rights and responsibilities of bicyclists and vehicles. Bicyclists and motorists should expect citations for violations during this campaign. Bicyclists receiving citations have the option of attending a free class to have their fine dismissed. The campaign runs through July.