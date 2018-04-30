Coconino Sheriff’s Office responds to a body found below a bridge near Munds Park

Just after noon on Friday, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded a bridge along I-17 south of Munds Park where a body had been found deceased. Officials say the body was located approximately 70 feet below the bridge. DPS conducted a check of a vehicle at that location believing it to be broken down. Officials say an officer checked the area he saw what he believed to be a body below the bridge. The Pinewood Fire Department responded to the area and assisted CCSO Search and Rescue in the recovery of the body. Officials say the body is believed to belong to a Phoenix area resident. The name has not been released. The case is currently under investigation.