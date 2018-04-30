Central Arizona Fire responds to log home on fire in Dewey-Humbolt

Thursday afternoon, Central Arizona Fire and Medical responded to a fire on Cranberry Road and Tonto Drive in Dewey-Humbolt. Officials say the fire was initially reported as a wildland fire but upon arrival crews found it to be a log home 50% involved in fire. Officials say crews relied on water tenders as the neighborhood did not have fire hydrants. They say firefighters battled the blaze for several hours. No one was home at the time of the fire. The home was a complete loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.