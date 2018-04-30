Camp Verde Wrestling Coach Sought for Sex Crime

Recently, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office began investigating 25-year-old Carlos Zavalza, a Camp Verde assistant coach for a local youth wrestling program. Officials say Zavalza allegedly inappropriately touched a 12-year-old female athlete in his program. The investigation revealed that Zavalza might have committed other acts involving a 15-year-old female program participant. The Marshal’s Office is currently looking for Zavalza for questioning. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Marshal’s Office.