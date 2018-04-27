Rattlesnake update has fire at over 24,000 acres and 46% containment

The Rattlesnake Fire burning southeast of Whiteriver has consumed over 24,000 acres and is now 46% contained. Firefighters were successful in completing the ground firing operation to secure the Rattlesnake Fire containment lines. Aerial ignition of unburned fuel in interior islands may be implemented if needed today. Ground crews in the eastern side of the fire will continue to hold containment lines while mopping up hot spots. The western side of the fire is now in monitoring and patrol status. The spot fire identified last Tuesday has been successfully lines and mop up is continuing. Today there is a chance of dry lightning in the fire area. Initial attack firefighters will be in readiness if needed. Approximately 570 fire personnel are currently working the fire which has been burning since April 11th.