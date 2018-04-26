Rattlesnake update has acreage at over 23,000

At last update, the human caused Rattlesnake fire burning southeast of Whiteriver has consumed over 23,000 acres and is now 32% contained. Officials say firefighters are conducting critical burnout operations in order to strengthen containment lines. They say Tuesday afternoon winds carried spot fires across the control lines north of Forest Road 25. Ground crews, helicopters, and air tankers have actively responded to the containment of the spot fires and will continue to reinforce lines in that area. A night operation has been implemented to hold fire lines. Officials say the western end of the fire is well contained, particularly due to a prescribed fire in the area last fall. Currently 593 fire personnel are working the fire.