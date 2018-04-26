Prescott Valley Police issue an update on wanted suspect, Anival Dias-Moreno

A $500,000 warrant has been issued for the arrest of Anival Diaz-Moreno. A Prescott Valley Police update says he was last seen in the Wickenburg –Congress area. Sgt Jason Kaufman says Diaz-Moreno is wanted for felony trespassing, aggravated assault on a police officer, endangerment upon a police officer and felony flight. Maricopa County wants Diaz-Moreno for failure to appear on a felony drug charge. Kaufman says the investigation revealed that Diaz-Moreno has been carrying a gun and has made statements that the police won’t be able to take him alive. A $1,000 cash reward is being offered, through Yavapai Silent Witness, for information leading to his arrest. Diaz-Moreno should be considered armed and dangerous.