Yavapai County residents can rid themselves of unused prescriptions during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Collection sites in Yavapai County include: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and Police Departments in Chino Valley, Cottonwood, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Sedona, Yavapai Apache Tribal and Hualapai Police Department. Drop off is from 10 am to 2 pm.