U.S. health officials say the E. coli outbreak linked to tainted romaine lettuce has now sickened 84 people from 19 states. The CDC said Wednesday that at least another 31 cases are believed to be tied to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma.Officials say those infected range in age from 1 to 88, with more than half being female. Forty-two people have been hospitalized, including nine with kidney failure. The CDC says the illnesses started between March 13th and April 12th. The agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week issued a warning against eating all romaine lettuce. Officials have not yet identified the source of the tainted lettuce except to say it came from the Yuma region.