CDC Warns E.coli Strain is ‘Very Virulent” in Romaine Lettuce Saga

The CDC says three more states have been added to the list of people sickened by contaminated lettuce, bringing the total number of affected states to 19. Officials say the current outbreak is causing a higher rate of hospitalization than usual for E.coli and health officials are trying to determine why this outbreak is more severe. Forty-two people have been hospitalized, including nine who developed potentially life-threatening kidney failure. Officials warn consumers romaine isn’t always included as an ingredient in mixed salad bags, and the location of where the lettuce if from isn’t listed. The CDC is urging consumers to throw away anything containing the lettuce and cleaning all fridge, counter and food surfaces with warm soapy water.