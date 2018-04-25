(YCSO seeking to identify suspect in commercial vehicle theft)-4/26/18

Recently, the manager at a landfill on Highway 169 in Prescott Valley reported the theft of a white 2015 Ford F-550 truck and special equipment items with a total estimated value of $300,000. YCSO Spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says the stolen truck was recovered by DPS two days later in the Flagstaff area with most of the tools were still intact. D’Evelyn says the reporting party told deputies the suspect came into his yard at the landfill around 7:30 PM the prior evening, put on an employee’s uniform and ate food taken from the office refrigerator. And just after 10:30 PM, the suspect drove out of the yard in the stolen Ford F550 truck onto Highway 169 towards I-17. D’Evelyn says the suspect’s actions were extremely odd as he wandered around the office, even squirting a sports drink into his eyes. D’Evelyn says efforts to identify the suspect, including a review of inmates release from the detention center in Camp Verde, have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office or Yavapai Silent Witness.