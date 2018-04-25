Work done to remove graffiti defacing a large area in Oak Creek Canyon

Volunteers and Coconino National Forest employees helped remove graffiti from rocks in Oak Creek Canyon Tuesday, after criminals marred and defaced a large area of the canyon sometime earlier this month. Volunteers with Friends of the Forest and Natural Restorations were able to remove almost all of the graffiti located between Halfway Picnic Site and Slide Rock State Park, and plan on returning in the near future to complete the rest of the removal and restoration. Anyone who has information connected to this crime should contact Forest Service Law Enforcement at 928-527-3511.