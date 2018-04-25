Mother of 4 year old walking alone arrested

Prescott Valley Police made contact with a 4-year old boy walking alone on Yavapai Road Saturday. Spokesman Jerry Ferguson says Leo Myers told officers he was leaving his house and walking to his grandmother’s house, but didn’t know where either house was. Ferguson says the boy was able to give his mother’s name and police were able to determine who the grandmother was. The grandmother was able to show the officers where Leo’s mother lived. Officers contacted the mother, Megan Roe, who said she and her boyfriend, Robert Hanson, had been sleeping and didn’t know the boy had left the house. Ferguson says the home was unsuitable for a child and both were arrested for child neglect and child abuse. The Department of Child Services was called to take care of the boy.