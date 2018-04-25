Human remains found along Verde River near Sheep’s Bridge

YCSO is trying to identify human remains found along the Verde River near Sheep’s Bridge. Spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says the remains were found by the forest service back on March 22-nd. He says the human bones were found on the shoreline with a majority of the bones contained inside a partially buried tent structure. A sleeping bag was seen around the remains in the tent. The tent was light green, white, and black and made for a single person. Additional camping items included pots, a knife, and tools. Clothing included an ‘Old Mill’ brand button up shirt, size medium, in yellow, red, and blue. It’s believed the tent and the remains were washed down the river during a flood event. The person appears to be an older adult male, Caucasian, around 5-4, with a broken left wrist bone. The man had a lot of dental work including false crowns on his front teeth and a metal capped molar. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call YCSO.