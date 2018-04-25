Human caused Rattlesnake fire has burned over 21,500 acres and is 32% contained

The most recent update says the Rattlesnake fire has burned over 21,500 acres and is 32% contained. The human caused fire has been burning southeast of Whiteriver since April 11th. Fire officials the fire is burning with greater intensity due to dry and locally windy weather conditions and has jumped across control lines near Forest Road 25 causing spot fires. Fire managers plan on continuing burnout operations to remove ground fuels adjacent to the control lines. Officials say over 500 fire personnel are working the blaze. The area surrounding the fire is closed to the public.