ADOT starting I-17 repaving and rebuilding project in Flagstaff on Monday

ADOT plans to start resurfacing and rebuilding 28 miles of northbound I-17 near Flagstaff on Monday. ADOT advises drivers that the highway will first be narrowed to the left lane northbound through the work zone as crews rebuild the right lane. Once finished, crews will rebuild the left. This one-lane restriction will stay in place until mid-summer. The project also includes replacing the bridge decks in each direction on the I-17 overpass at Willard Springs Road. Drivers can expect periodic closures of Willard Springs Road and ramp closures. The majority of the work is expected to be completed in the fall.