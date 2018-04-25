ADOT gains drones through federal innovation program

ADOT is adding drones to help its engineering staff inspect hard-to-reach areas on some bridges and perform surveying work along state highways. Through a federal innovative technology grant, ADOT has eight new aerial drones courtesy of a nearly $22,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration-sponsored Arizona Council for Transportation Innovation program. The drones will go into service later this year, after selected ADOT employees go through training in order to be certified as drone pilots.