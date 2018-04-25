3 story house fire doused by Flagstaff Fire

Flagstaff Fire responded to a house fire on North Moriah Drive Tuesday morning. Captain Kevin Wilson says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the 2-nd and 3-rd floor of a home under construction. He says crews found the fire burning inside a 1-st floor wall, which had spread up to the second and third floor and into the attic. Wilson says they were able to contain the fire and save much of the house. A worker was treated for mild smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.