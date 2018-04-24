YCSO responds to four year old boy walking alone, not knowing where he was going

Saturday morning, a 4-year old child was spotted walking alone along West Yavapai Road in Prescott Valley with a backpack. Spokesman Jerry Ferguson says, when contacted by police, the boy stated his name was Leo Myers and that he did not know where he lived, and that he was walking to his grandmother’s house but did not know where that was either. Ferguson says the little boy was able to give his mother’s name and police were able to determine who the grandmother was. The grandmother was able to show the officers where Leo’s mother lived.Officers contacted the mother, Megan Roe, who said that she and her boyfriend, Robert Hanson, had been sleeping and did not know the boy had left the house. Ferguson says deputies discovered conditions in the home that were unsuitable for a child and called the Department of Child Services, and afterwards they arrested the mother and her boyfriend for Child Neglect and Child Abuse. If you suspect child abuse or neglect call your local police.