Kaibab and Coconino National Forests latest to implement fire restrictions

The Kaibab National Forest will implement Stage 1 campfire and smoking restrictions across the entire Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. Due to different weather and fuel conditions, the North Kaibab Ranger District, north of Grand Canyon National Park, will not be implementing fire restrictions at this time. Coconino National Forest is also going into Stage 1 restrictions across the entire forest on Friday morning; up until this point only the Red Rock Ranger District had been under restrictions. Go to www.firerestrictions.us to find current restrictions for the area you’ll be visiting.