Body discovered at the bottom of Horseshoe Bend believed to be that of a missing person out of Buckeye

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to the Horseshoe Bend Parking lot after being notified by Page Police that family members of a missing person out of Buckeye had located the missing family member’s car in the parking lot. Lt Seth Cutchen says search efforts located what is believed to be the missing person deceased at the bottom of Horseshoe Bend. Cutchen says deputies made their way to the body via DPS helicopter, while National Parks Service Rangers hiked in from the riverside. The body was then packaged and taken by short haul method to the top of the rim. The case is still under investigation pending a positive identification by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. A name was not released.