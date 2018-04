ADOT is advising drivers to plan for lane closures and parking restrictions on north- and southbound Highway 89 through the town of Yarnell while pavement preservation work is underway. Highway 89 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction with partial closures. On-street parallel parking on 89 in Yarnell will be closed until work is complete. The work is scheduled to occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. No Friday or weekend work is planned.