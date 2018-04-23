Free community forum on private wells and contamination to be held in Flagstaff May 16th

The Coconino Plateau Watershed Partnership, the United States Geological Survey, Coconino County and County Supervisor Art Babbott are hosting a free community forum, “Private Wells: Water Regulations, Perched Aquifers and Septic Impacts,” on Wednesday, May 16th from 6 to 8:30pm. The meeting will inform private well owners across Coconino County on how to better understand the relationship between private wells and septic systems and also, how to protect their wells from contamination. The forum will be held at the United States Geological Survey Bldg. #3, on Gemini Dr., in Flagstaff.