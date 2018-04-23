Body discovered at the bottom of Horseshoe Bend believed to be that of a missing person out of Buckeye

Recently, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Horseshoe Bend Parking lot after being notified by Page Police Department that family members of a person listed as missing out of Buckeye, had located the missing family member’s car, in the parking lot. Lieutenant Seth Cutchen says search efforts located what is believed to be the missing person, deceased at the bottom of the Horseshoe Bend. Cutchen says deputies made their way to the body from the top of the rim via DPS helicopter, while National Parks Service Rangers hiked in from the river side. The body was then packaged and taken by short haul method to the top of the rim. The case is still under investigation pending a positive identification by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.