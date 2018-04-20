Willis Street and Cortez Street in Prescott closed to through traffic until Wednesday

The intersection of Willis Street and Cortez Street in Prescott will be closed to through traffic now until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning while crews install concrete crosswalks, access ramps and driveway entrances. Once concrete installation is complete, crews will begin asphalt paving operations along Willis Street, from the Willis Street and Cortez Street intersection to Montezuma Street. To minimize the impact to the traveling public, the paving portion of the work will be performed Wednesday to Friday nights, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.