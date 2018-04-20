Sedona Fire officials say West Sedona School was on lock down Thursday afternoon after a black bear was seen heading toward the Sedona Community Pool. Officials say they had received several reports of the bear sighted in the area throughout the morning. At one point the bear was seen near the parking lot of Whole Foods. Just after 1:30 the bear was reported near West Sedona School, and for student safety, the school was put under lockdown. Officials say Sedona police officers escorted the students to their school buses or to the cafeteria to be picked up by their parents. Officials say if you see a bear stay calm, face the bear and make yourself look as big as possible, then call 911.