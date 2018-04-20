Rattlesnake Fire has burned almost 13,000 acres and is 20 percent contained

Friday’s update says the human caused Rattlesnake Fire, burning south of Whiteriver, has burned almost 13,000 acres and is now 20 percent contained. Officials say the majority of new growth occurred within the interior of the fire. Aerial retardant drops were used Wednesday to slow the spread to the South. Officials say despite additional acreage, the fire has not advanced towards the communities of Alpine, Nutrioso or Round Valley, or crossed any containment lines to the north and east. Fire crews are tentatively planning a burnout operation, to tie fire control lines into highway 191, east of the Rattlesnake fire, which may result in a temporary closure of the highway.