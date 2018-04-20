Jerome Fire responds to three wildfires on 89A just outside of town

Thursday late morning, Jerome Fire responded to a half acre wildland fire just outside of town. Chief Rusty Blair says it turned out to be three separate fires spanning over a distance of a half-mile actively burning in a variety of brush. Fire crews were able to quickly suppress the fires. Blair says the burned areas totaled about 2 acres, with each of the three fires being approximately 800 feet apart from each other. Blair says the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Highway 89A was closed for approximately one hour.