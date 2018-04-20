Five Arizona residents sickened with E. coli from contaminated Yuma lettuce

The Centers for Disease Control has expanded the prevention guidelines regarding the multi-state E. coli outbreak due to contaminated Romaine lettuce. Based on this new information, the Food and Drug Administration and the Arizona Department of Health Services are advising residents to not eat any romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region. This includes whole heads and hearts of romaine lettuce, chopped romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine due to possible contamination with E. coli. So far, 53 illnesses have been reported in 16 states, including 5 in Arizona, and 31 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.