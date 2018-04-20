Arizona School Safety Plan moves to the Senate for approval

Thursday the Arizona Senate Committee on Commerce and Public Safety approved SB 1519, the school safety proposal developed by Governor Ducey and sponsored by Senator Steve Smith. The comprehensive plan increases the number of school resource officers, along with funding for new cutting-edge technology training, establishes a centralized reporting tip line and invests in mental and behavioral health resources at schools. The plan also uses Severe Threat Order of Protection, or STOP, a process in which those who are an immediate and lethal danger to society are identified before they can harm others. SB 1519, endorsed by President Trump, now moves to the full Senate for a vote.